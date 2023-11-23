Christmas Tea Party and Singalong with Alastair Coyles for Ballymoney Black Santa Appeal
The event will take place in St Patrick’s Parish Centre on Queen Street, Ballymoney, from 12noon to 2pm. Admission is £7 payable at door. Joining Alastair will be showband legend Billy McFarland who, next year, will be celebrating 70 years in showbusiness.
This tea party is to kick-start the Ballymoney Black Santa Appeal which will start on Monday, December 18, at the Diamond in Ballymoney Town Centre and will run until Saturday, December 23 from 10am to 5pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charities to benefit this year are the Salvation Army, Drop Inn Ministries, CAN, St Vincent De Paul Society ,Samaritans, Antrim Renal Unit and the Northern Ireland Children To Lapland and Days To Remember Trust.
What better way to start off your Christmas season than enjoying a cuppa, some great music and fun while helping raise funds for some great charities!