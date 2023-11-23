Ballymoney Rotary Club are proud to present a Christmas Tea Party and Singalong with Alastair Coyles on Saturday, December 9.

Ballymoney Rotary Club have organised a Christmas cracker of an event in aid of the Ballymoney Black Santa Appeal. Credit Alastair Coyles

The event will take place in St Patrick’s Parish Centre on Queen Street, Ballymoney, from 12noon to 2pm. Admission is £7 payable at door. Joining Alastair will be showband legend Billy McFarland who, next year, will be celebrating 70 years in showbusiness.

This tea party is to kick-start the Ballymoney Black Santa Appeal which will start on Monday, December 18, at the Diamond in Ballymoney Town Centre and will run until Saturday, December 23 from 10am to 5pm.

Charities to benefit this year are the Salvation Army, Drop Inn Ministries, CAN, St Vincent De Paul Society ,Samaritans, Antrim Renal Unit and the Northern Ireland Children To Lapland and Days To Remember Trust.