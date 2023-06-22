The works of leading French Impressionist landscape painter Claude Monet are to be brought to life in a brand new breathtaking visitor attraction in Belfast this summer.

Following a successful run of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Carlisle Memorial Church, Exhibition Hub, and its live-entertainment partner Fever, will present Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience in the same location in Belfast.

The experience features Exhibition Hub’s award-winning, 4K digital mapping techniques through which guests are fully enveloped in Monet’s brilliant and contemplative works in a 3,500 square-foot immersive gallery.

This breathtaking experience goes even further to immerse guests into Monet’s life by placing them in stunning re-creations of Monet’s creative atelier and his luscious gardens at Giverny, while also taking guests on an unparalleled VR journey with the artist, where they can break the plane of his most famous paintings and explore the magnificent landscapes that inspired Monet’s works. The show promises a new way to enjoy the works of Claude Monet and immerse yourself in his masterpieces like never before.

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience is coming to Belfast. Credit: Exhibition Hub

Tickets are available now through Fever’s marketplace here, with the exhibit due to run from June 30 throughout the summer months until September.

"After such an overwhelmingly positive response to our Van Gogh exhibit we knew we had to bring Monet: The Immersive Experience to Belfast,” says Mario Iacampo, CEO and Creative Director of Exhibition Hub. "We can't wait for residents and visitors alike to experience Monet’s incredible works in 360-degree digital surround accompanied by a soaring orchestral score.”

Through this immersive experience, guests will be transported into Monet's world-renowned works of art, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the artist's Impressionist style and brushstrokes. They will embark on a captivating journey, exploring the artist's life, career, and secrets, as they witness his artistic genius like never before.

The exhibition takes place in one of Belfast’s most historic buildings, Carlisle Memorial Church, built between 1872 and 1875 as James Carlisle’s memorial to his children who died and a gift to his adopted city. It was designed by WH Lynn, one of Belfast’s pre-eminent Victorian-era architects, and became known as the ‘Methodist Cathedral’.

Since 2015, Carlisle Memorial has been a venue for a range of engagement activities and public events involving people from across Belfast. Community and cultural activities use the building, including dancing, public lectures and exhibition space. Belfast Buildings Trust (BBT), a charity that uses and reuses the buildings and stories that make Belfast special, acquired Carlisle Memorial in 2011. It has since raised over £1.7m to prevent the building’s collapse and then, in 2015, to complete a first phase regeneration scheme.