You shall go to the ball, Cinderella – but only if you hurry as tickets for the Cloughmills pantomine of the same name are flying out!

Cloughmills Panto Group proudly present Cinderella on November 21, 22 and 23 in Cloughmills Community Centre.

Tickets, priced at just £7, have been selling like wildfire since they were released. Tickets are available from Magill’s Butchers in Cloughmills.

Directed and written by Shaun Kelly, Cinderella is the group’s tenth annual panto since it was set up in 2014.