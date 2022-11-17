Coca-Cola bringing its 'Real Magic Christmas Experience' to Belfast

Coca-Cola is inviting people across Northern Ireland to start the countdown to Christmas with the announcement that the very first ‘Coca-Cola Real Magic Christmas Experience’ is heading to Belfast.

The event – including the arrival of the famous Coca-Cola festive truck – will make its first stop in Dublin’s RDS from December 8 – 10 and will then travel to Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The fun family festival is free of charges with a variety of time slots available to book online.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Coca-Cola Original Taste as they have an exclusive family Christmas photo taken with the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck. A range of seasonal snacks will be available to purchase from food vendors on-site, with Coca-Cola donating a percentage of the value for every meal sold to their charity partners, FoodCloud (ROI) and FareShare (NI).

This year will see the return of Coca-Cola’s Christmas market vendors, where local crafts vendors will have bespoke Coca-Cola Christmas gifts at each event for purchase. Irish-made Christmas cards, ornaments and wreaths will be available, along with handmade goods at both locations. The local vendors appearing at the events for Dublin include Howrad Studios and FlowerPOP, and in the Titanic Quarter, Little Heart Belfast and The Flower Room Belfast, who will all be creating limited edition products for the event.

To make the shopping experience even more festive, guests will be serenaded by classic Christmas tunes with live entertainment happening at each session.

Aisling Wilde, Frontline Activation Country Lead, Coca-Cola Ireland said: “Real Magic at Christmas takes place when we connect with one another. The past 12 months have made life uncertain for many across Ireland, but what we do know for sure is that ‘Christmas always finds Iis way’ no matter what shape it may take. At Christmas, everyone always comes around a table to connect and eat delicious food together– with a tasty Coca-Cola bringing real magic to your meal. We can’t wait to start spreading the Christmas spirit across the island of Ireland with the Coca-Cola Real Magic Christmas Experience.

"We’re also excited to help support talented local producers to be able to sell their goods at the two locations, with the festival bringing a sprinkling of real magic to consumers. In addition to this, it is important that we also reinforce our commitment to working towards zero waste by promoting recycling and donating to our charity partner”.

What are the the Coca-Cola Real Magic Christmas Experience dates and times?

Dublin, RDS, Simmonscourt, Dublin 4: Thursday, December 8 – Saturday 10; 2.00pm - 5.00pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm. Belfast, Titanic Quarter, Slipways 1 Olympic Way Belfast BT3 9EP: Thursday, December 15 – Saturday 17; 2.00pm - 5.00pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm.

How can I book a visit?

Guests can book free of charge through the Coca-Cola Eventbrite.