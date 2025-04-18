Coleraine BID delivers three days of free Easter fun in town centre
Coleraine Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing Easter to life with live music and activities around Coleraine Town Hall.
EASTER SATURDAY (12–3pm) – Enjoy the uplifting reggae and sunshine vibes of Mael Dee Dee, performing live in the town centre. On Saturday, families can also take part in Mini Golf & Carnival Games – perfect for kids, parents, and all the budding Rory McIlroys looking to test their putting skills!
EASTER MONDAY (12–3pm) – The fun continues as Corbally Farm brings its much-loved mobile farm to the area outside the Town Hall, giving children the chance to meet friendly animals up close. Mael Dee Dee will also return with another feel-good musical set.
EASTER TUESDAY (12–3pm) – The long weekend wraps up with a live performance from local favourite Chris Robinson, and a final chance to enjoy Mini Golf & Carnival Games hosted by Northern Lights.
