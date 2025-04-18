Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine town centre will be alive to the sights and sounds of three days of FREE family Easter fun.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing Easter to life with live music and activities around Coleraine Town Hall.

EASTER SATURDAY (12–3pm) – Enjoy the uplifting reggae and sunshine vibes of Mael Dee Dee, performing live in the town centre. On Saturday, families can also take part in Mini Golf & Carnival Games – perfect for kids, parents, and all the budding Rory McIlroys looking to test their putting skills!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EASTER MONDAY (12–3pm) – The fun continues as Corbally Farm brings its much-loved mobile farm to the area outside the Town Hall, giving children the chance to meet friendly animals up close. Mael Dee Dee will also return with another feel-good musical set.

Coleraine BID is bringing Easter to life with three fantastic days of free entertainment, live music, and family-friendly activities taking place around Coleraine Town Hall this Easter weekend. CREDIT COLERAINE BID

EASTER TUESDAY (12–3pm) – The long weekend wraps up with a live performance from local favourite Chris Robinson, and a final chance to enjoy Mini Golf & Carnival Games hosted by Northern Lights.