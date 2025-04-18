Coleraine BID delivers three days of free Easter fun in town centre

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Coleraine town centre will be alive to the sights and sounds of three days of FREE family Easter fun.

Coleraine Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing Easter to life with live music and activities around Coleraine Town Hall.

EASTER SATURDAY (12–3pm) – Enjoy the uplifting reggae and sunshine vibes of Mael Dee Dee, performing live in the town centre. On Saturday, families can also take part in Mini Golf & Carnival Games – perfect for kids, parents, and all the budding Rory McIlroys looking to test their putting skills!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EASTER MONDAY (12–3pm) – The fun continues as Corbally Farm brings its much-loved mobile farm to the area outside the Town Hall, giving children the chance to meet friendly animals up close. Mael Dee Dee will also return with another feel-good musical set.

Coleraine BID is bringing Easter to life with three fantastic days of free entertainment, live music, and family-friendly activities taking place around Coleraine Town Hall this Easter weekend. CREDIT COLERAINE BIDColeraine BID is bringing Easter to life with three fantastic days of free entertainment, live music, and family-friendly activities taking place around Coleraine Town Hall this Easter weekend. CREDIT COLERAINE BID
Coleraine BID is bringing Easter to life with three fantastic days of free entertainment, live music, and family-friendly activities taking place around Coleraine Town Hall this Easter weekend. CREDIT COLERAINE BID

EASTER TUESDAY (12–3pm) – The long weekend wraps up with a live performance from local favourite Chris Robinson, and a final chance to enjoy Mini Golf & Carnival Games hosted by Northern Lights.

Related topics:ColeraineBID

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice