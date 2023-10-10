Register
Coleraine Red Cross branch to stage Autumn/Winter Fashion Show this weekend

Thinking of some new outfits for the Autumn/Winter season? Then the Coleraine British Red Cross shop has JUST the event for you...
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
This Friday, October 13, stylish ladies and gents from the north coast will take to the cat walk for an Autumn/Winter Fashion Show in the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine at 7.30pm.

Hosted by Gerald McQuilken, with music by Brian McKay, the event will showcase the branch’s warm winter outdoor wear and elegant party wear for the festive season.

The evening will also include a cabaret section which will feature entertainment from Ellie Bennett, dancers Claudia and Paige and singer Hugh McLaughlin.

    The Coleraine branch of the British Red Cross will hold a fashion show this weekend. Credit Coleraine Red CrossThe Coleraine branch of the British Red Cross will hold a fashion show this weekend. Credit Coleraine Red Cross
    The Coleraine branch of the British Red Cross will hold a fashion show this weekend. Credit Coleraine Red Cross

    A special prize draw will feature some incredible prizes such as a short break to Rome, tickets to the Riverside Theatre’s Return of the Phantom, a voucher for Float Away Portrush and more.Tickets priced at £10 are available from the British Red Cross shop, Railway Road, Coleraine.

