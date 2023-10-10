Thinking of some new outfits for the Autumn/Winter season? Then the Coleraine British Red Cross shop has JUST the event for you...

This Friday, October 13, stylish ladies and gents from the north coast will take to the cat walk for an Autumn/Winter Fashion Show in the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine at 7.30pm.

Hosted by Gerald McQuilken, with music by Brian McKay, the event will showcase the branch’s warm winter outdoor wear and elegant party wear for the festive season.

The evening will also include a cabaret section which will feature entertainment from Ellie Bennett, dancers Claudia and Paige and singer Hugh McLaughlin.

The Coleraine branch of the British Red Cross will hold a fashion show this weekend. Credit Coleraine Red Cross