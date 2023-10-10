Coleraine Red Cross branch to stage Autumn/Winter Fashion Show this weekend
This Friday, October 13, stylish ladies and gents from the north coast will take to the cat walk for an Autumn/Winter Fashion Show in the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine at 7.30pm.
Hosted by Gerald McQuilken, with music by Brian McKay, the event will showcase the branch’s warm winter outdoor wear and elegant party wear for the festive season.
The evening will also include a cabaret section which will feature entertainment from Ellie Bennett, dancers Claudia and Paige and singer Hugh McLaughlin.
A special prize draw will feature some incredible prizes such as a short break to Rome, tickets to the Riverside Theatre’s Return of the Phantom, a voucher for Float Away Portrush and more.Tickets priced at £10 are available from the British Red Cross shop, Railway Road, Coleraine.