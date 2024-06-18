Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It promises to be the ultimate girls' night out as Coleraine’s Jayne Wisener brings a hilarious new comedy to her hometown in September.

Get ready to bust a gut as the sensational new comedy "Sex In The City Hall" hits the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine this Autumn!

Following the massive successes of "Bridesmaids Of Northern Ireland" and "The Hen Do," which saw sell-out runs across the region, comedian couple Diona Doherty and Sean Hegarty, are back with their funniest work yet.

Callie, Lottie, Maddy and Sammy are four best friends who work together in City Hall. Well for now, because apparently one of them is getting fired in the morning. But which one?

CREDIT DILLON OSBORNE

Join the girls as they barricade themselves in City Hall overnight and say "no surrender" to the powers that be. These women won't go down without a fight.

"Sex In The City Hall" features a star-studded cast that will leave you in stitches. Starring Jayne Wisener, best known for her roles in "Sweeney Todd" and "The Inbetweeners," Jo Donnelly from "The Hen Do" and "Women on the Verge of HRT," Rosie McClelland from "Game Of Thrones" and "Romeo and Juliet," and Mary McGurk from "Marcella" and "My Left Nut," the show is packed with top-tier talent.

Grab your friends and book your tickets now for a night of unstoppable laughter and fun. "Sex In The City Hall" is not just a show; it's an event you don't want to miss!