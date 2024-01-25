Coleraine's Montra Club to host charity fundraiser for Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children
The Montra Club in Coleraine is to host a fundraising event for two cancer charities in March.
Saturday, March 30 is the date for the event in aid of Marie Curie and the Cancer Fund for Children. Entertainment will be provided by compere Robert Ramsey with music from Brown Sugar. The event will begin at 8pm and run until late.
Admission is strictly by ticket only. Tickets, which cost £10, are available from the Montra Club or organiser Cathy McColgan.