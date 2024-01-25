Register
Coleraine's Montra Club to host charity fundraiser for Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children

The Montra Club in Coleraine is to host a fundraising event for two cancer charities in March.
By Una Culkin
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT
The Montra Club in Coleraine will host the fundraiser in March. Credit Montra ClubThe Montra Club in Coleraine will host the fundraiser in March. Credit Montra Club
Saturday, March 30 is the date for the event in aid of Marie Curie and the Cancer Fund for Children. Entertainment will be provided by compere Robert Ramsey with music from Brown Sugar. The event will begin at 8pm and run until late.

Admission is strictly by ticket only. Tickets, which cost £10, are available from the Montra Club or organiser Cathy McColgan.

