Now that we’ve seen out one New Year, here’s a great opportunity to celebrate another one - the Chinese New Year of the Dragon.

Coleraine's Riverside Theatre will celebrate the Chinese New Year on February 9. Credit Riverside Theatre

Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre will hold a special celebration on Friday, February 9, enjoying traditional refreshments and nibbles in their café alongside traditional music.

Enter the main auditorium at 8pm for a special talk taking audiences on a journey through Chinese cultural celebrations and the history of the Year of the Dragon traditions and customs, followed by a Chinese fan dance normally performed as part of New Year celebrations representing beauty, grace and delicacy expressing a feeling of joy.

The finale of the evening will be a spectacular Lion Dance – enjoy the brightly coloured costumes of the playful lions and ferocious dragons, the sounds of drums, gongs, cymbals, and showering of fortune cookies. The skilled martial artists will display their physical strength and expertise in weaponry.