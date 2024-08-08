Comic Con brings stars of the screen to Lisburn for this popular annual event

Fans will be flocking to Lisburn's Eikon Centre in September for this year's Comic Con Northern Ireland. Pic credit: Comic Con Northern Ireland

If you are a fan of movies and television then Comic Con at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn is the place to be on September 7 and 8.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making a welcome return to the city, Comic Con will be bringing stars of the big and small screen to meet their fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect appearances from the likes of Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito, Joseph Morgan, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Billie Piper and Khary Payton to name but a few.

There will be lively discussions where visitors can gain insights from industry insiders during the exclusive panels and Q&A sessions.

You can browse a wide selection of merchandise, from collectibles to the latest fan gear. Support local and international vendors offering a diverse range of products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And put your creative talents to the test by showing off your costume-making skills in the highly anticipated cosplay competition.

"We are delighted to bring Comic Con Northern Ireland to the Eikon Exhibition Centre for the third consecutive year,” said said Andrew Kleek, Director, Monopoly Events.

Tickets for Comic Con Northern Ireland 2024 are on sale now. Diamond Pass packages are available for those who want to make the most of their Comic Con experience as well as tickets for autograph and photograph opportunities and After Party tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the official website https://www.comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/ for more details and to purchase your tickets.

"The enthusiasm and support from fans in Northern Ireland and beyond have been phenomenal.

“We are committed to delivering an even more extraordinary experience this year and can't wait to welcome everyone back to what has truly become a must-attend event for fans of all ages."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director of the Eikon Exhibition Centre commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Comic Con Northern Ireland back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

"This event has always been a highlight for fans and families, and we are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all attendees.

“We look forward to hosting this incredible celebration of pop culture and creativity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comic Con Northern Ireland is the premier pop culture event in the region, celebrating the best in comics, movies, TV shows, and more. Bringing together fans, creators, and celebrities, the convention offers a dynamic and inclusive environment for all enthusiasts.