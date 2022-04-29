Council’s Platinum Jubilee creative events

A fantastic series of themed events and opportunities for local communities and visitors to the Borough will take place over the coming months to mark the historic occasion.

From floristry workshops fit for a Queen, to Royal fairy tales for tiny tots, the programme aims to engage residents of all ages.

Children and young people can attend workshops in Flowerfield Arts Centre and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre as well as Sheskburn House in Ballycastle and Ballymoney Town Hall to create floral crowns and regal headbands and craft a clay castle money box.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is calling on the public to get creative as part of its plans to mark HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

During May and June, there will be a series of royal film screenings, including family film, The Queen’s Corgi at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s extremely popular musical fantasy, Encanto, at Flowerfield along with Spencer (2021) starring Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth II: A Portrait in Parts (2022) and The Queen (2006) starring Helen Mirren.

For adults, there will be workshops in floristry, glassmaking, silversmith jewellery and needle felting, all with a royal twist to create commemorative pieces of art inspired by Her Majesty’s reign.

There are a number of community events planned to bring the people of the Borough together for this landmark celebration including a spectacular outdoor projection of key moments in the life of Queen Elizabeth II at Flowerfield, and vintage tea dances for senior citizen groups.

Residents of all ages are invited to take part in the Big Community Bunting Stitch-up, a series of free drop-in workshops to help create a giant bunting. These are for all levels of experience and those taking part can try a range of different techniques from block printing to stencilling, applique, mixed media as well as sewing. Venues across the Borough to be announced.