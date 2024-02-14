Country Gospel Concert in aid of Mayor's chosen charity - the RNLI
The Mayor's third RNLI fundraising event will be a fantastic Country Gospel concert held in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan selected the RNLI as his chosen charity for his year in office and the fundraising Country Gospel concert will take place on Friday, February 23.
The concert will feature Rev David Macbeth, Big Chief Raymond Kelly and others.
Doors open 7pm and tickets priced at £20 can be purchased from the venue or by calling 077365 47396.