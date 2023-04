A craft and collectibles fair will be taking place in Whitehead next month.

The event will run from 10:30am until 4:30pm on Saturday, May 20 at Whitehead Community Centre, Balmoral Avenue.

There will be a ballot, tombola, and tea and coffee available; entry is £1.

All proceeds from the fair will go towards Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI.

Founded in 1964, the organisation is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research.