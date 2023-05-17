Register
Craft and collectibles fair in Whitehead in aid of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (East Antrim) will be holding their annual crafts and collectibles fair this weekend.

By Helena McManus
Published 17th May 2023, 09:40 BST

It will take place in the Community Centre, Whitehead on Saturday, May 20, from 10.30am - 4.30pm.

Stalls will include: French Brocante, jewellery, collectibles, small furniture, vintage items, handmade cards and boxes, linens, antiques, china, and acrylic paintings.

There will also be handmade leather items, fused glass jewellery, flowers, fabrics, plants and jams.

    The craft and collectibles fair in 2018; it has been running in Whitehead since 1997.The craft and collectibles fair in 2018; it has been running in Whitehead since 1997.
    The craft and collectibles fair in 2018; it has been running in Whitehead since 1997.

    Admission is £1; accompanied children free.

    A ballot and tombola will be running with tea, coffee, scones and traybakes to be available all day.

    All proceeds will go towards towards Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

    Founded in 1964, the organisation is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research.

    It aims to “improve survival rates and quality of life for all blood cancer patients by supporting clinicians, scientists and students researching these diseases”, according to the charity’s website.

