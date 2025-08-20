An invitation has been extended for local families to take part in a fun-filled Pride at the Lakes Colour Run on Sunday, August 31.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Jessica Johnston is hosting the event at Craigavon Lakes from 3pm to 4.30pm.

She is encouraging people to join in with Healthy Kidz to celebrate and show support for LGBTQIA+ communities.

Whether you prefer walking, running, or any other way to take part, everyone is encouraged to join in. There will also be inflatables to keep children entertained.

Cllr Johnston said: “It’s guaranteed to be a fun and lively event, filled with positivity and celebration. Let’s make it a memorable event full of joy, unity, and pride!"

Tickets are £5 per person and under-fives go free. All proceeds and donations raised on the day go towards The Rainbow Project, which is devoted to improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people and their families.

To register your place, go to https://bit.ly/41HSEXB