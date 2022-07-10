Creative Peninsula celebrates art and craft in Ards and North Down

The Mayor of Ards and North Down Councillor Karen Douglas and Artist Ruth Osborne, at the launch of the Creative Peninsula 2022 programme at The Walled Garden, Helen’s Bay

Now in its 21st year, the thriving annual festival brings together local artists and makers to demonstrate their skills and showcase their work.

Taking place from Thursday July 28 until Sunday August 14, the festival, organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, offers opportunities for people of all ages and levels of experience to see, learn about and even ‘try their hand’ at a host of different art and craft forms practiced in the local area. Featuring, open studios, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and more, Creative Peninsula is an ideal way to experience what the local art and craft industries have to offer.

The programme kicks-off with ‘Creative Peninsula in the Square’ at Conway Square in Newtownards on Friday August 5. For one day only the space will be transformed into a tented arts and crafts village with artists and makers displaying and selling their work.