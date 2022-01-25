The Story Café is inspired by the award-winning production of The Worst Café.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming the Big Telly Theatre Company to our borough.

“The company’s expertise in re-generational work and Creative Shop projects has been bringing arts activities with proven social and economic benefit to Mid and East Antrim for many years, with the projects giving people a reason to visit our high streets.

“Funded by the council, The Story Café, The Living Map and Bear Hospital will be led by Big Telly Theatre’s award winning Artistic Director Zoe Seaton, and will be created by artists and the local community, which is just fantastic.”

The Bear Hospital will be in the Tower Centre, Wellington Street, Ballymena.

The Story Café is inspired by the award-winning production of The Worst Cafe (BIAF, 2019).

Members of the public can drop in to the Civic Centre, Carrickfergus and order a moment from this menu packed with local ‘dishes’, pieces of history, mystery and suspense, served well-done or rare and all with a side order of craic.

There may not be any food on this menu but there is plenty to savour in this fun fuelled feast of comedy, circus and chaos.

This interactive experience will run from Tuesday, February 1 – Saturday, February 5 at the following times: Tues: 2.30pm – 4.30pm; Wed – Fri : 11am – 1pm and 2.30pm – 4.30pm; and on Saturday from 1:30pm – 4:30pm.

The Living Map is designed for adults and older children over the age of 11.

The Living Map will be taking place at 20 Main Street, Larne from Tuesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 12 at the following times: Tues: 2.30pm – 4.30pm | Wed – Sat: 11am – 1pm and 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

This experience is designed for adults and older children over the age of 11.

It will take you into a giant walk through map of the world where you will discover new territories and tales from other travellers, whilst adding your own pieces to places you have already been.

Over the course of the week, the map will fill up with tales of travel - where people met, what places mean and how ports become portals to other places.

Meanwhile, in Ballymena, kids can bring their bear along to Bear Hospital at Unit 72, Tower Centre, Wellington Street, Ballymena.

Have it whisked away by hospital porters in the AmBEARlance, get it assessed by the BEARiatrics team of doctors and try not to end up in Intensive BEAR!

This experience will run from Wednesday, February 16 to Saturday, February 19.

It is a 20 minute experience and will run at the following times: Wed – Sat: 11am, 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm.