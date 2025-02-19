It’s the biggest street party of the year in Ballymoney – the annual Spring Fair!

Ballymoney Spring Fair is making a return to the town on April 11 and 12 with free family-friendly activities and lots of carnival colour to look forward to.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and FUSE FM, this year’s action-packed event is set to be the best yet, with new venues in the town centre and an even bigger choice of have-a-go attractions on offer.

This year’s Spring Fair will feature vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of the area’s best artisan produce. Visit Ballymoney for the Spring Fair AND indulge in some retail therapy with many of the town’s independent boutiques and businesses offering Spring Fair special offers.

Full details of times and venues will be released closer to the time so keep an eye on www.northernirelandworld.com