Professional makers are invited to apply to be part of the Flowerfield Christmas Craft Market – but hurry, the deadline is looming!

The Flowerfield Christmas Craft Market takes place indoors in the ground floor galleries and showcases the best in handmade contemporary crafts and artisan food producers.

From ceramics to glass, jewellery design to textiles, wood-turning to festive decorations, homeware to stocking fillers, the Christmas Craft Market promotes makers from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough and beyond.

Last year’s market saw the highest market footfall and sales yet and the team at Flowerfield are very excited for this year’s event.

Applications are open to professional makers, resident and working within the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough and across Northern Ireland. The primary objective of the market is to support and promote professional makers/creatives whose sole income is from their creative work and applications from new market participants are particularly welcome.

This market provides you with a prime retail space during the busiest shopping season of the year, with no need to manage your stall daily.

The market will launch on Saturday, November 9, in partnership with Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, who will be resident in the auditorium and outdoors terrace. There will be live music and free festive activities for families.

Any professional makers or artists who would like to be considered for a stall at the 2024 Christmas Craft Market should complete the application form which is available at Flowerfield.org return it to [email protected] no later than Friday, September 20, 5pm.