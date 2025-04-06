Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For six hours on Saturday, April 19, the historic Guildhall Square ad surrounding streets in the centre of Derry / Londonderry will become the scene of an immense public celebration of music and community.

Created by landmark, Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, The Triumph of Music will be a joyous and raucous experience, involving audiences, artists, musicians, craftspeople and performers in hailing the music that enriches our lives. The full scale and detail of The Triumph of Music will be revealed on the day. The event is free and all are welcome to come and participate.

The Triumph of Music launches The Triumph of Art, a five-city celebration of NG200, the bicentenary of the National Gallery in London, beginning in Derry and taking in major public events in Dundee, Llandudno and Plymouth, before a summer London crescendo at Trafalgar Square in July. The project has been developed by the National Gallery with The Playhouse Derry, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee, Mostyn in Llandudno, The Box in Plymouth and is supported by Art Fund.

Known for his boundary-breaking installations and spectacles, including The Battle of Orgreave and the Somme remembrance We're Here Because We're Here, Jeremy Deller is a conceptual artist who creates participatory experiences which dissolve barriers between art and audience.

Celtronic

While the full detail of the event remains secret, we can reveal a few ingredients:

Among the most celebrated traditional music and theatre ensembles on the island of Ireland, the Armagh Rhymers will bring music, storytelling and drama, not to mention magnificent costumes, as they evoke the ancient house-visiting traditions of Ireland, and the Rhyming tradition, which has inspired such poets as Seamus Heaney, Brendan Kennelly, John Montague and John Hewitt.

The Armagh Rhymers will be wearing the instantly memorable masks created by Bob Johnson, expert Willow Weaver at the Ulster Folk Museum, where talented craftspeople demonstrate and preserve heritage skills.

, where talented craftspeople demonstrate and preserve heritage skills. The Playhouse Artists are eight young performers involved in extensive exclusive training at The Playhouse to help animate and bring the procession and characters to life on the day.

are eight young performers involved in extensive exclusive training at The Playhouse to help animate and bring the procession and characters to life on the day. The celebration coincides with the 25th and final edition of Celtronic , Ireland's longest running electronic music festival and will feature an exciting mix of performances and experiences, including a family-friendly dance party at The Guildhall with DJ Tom Middleton. Visitors can expect ‘weird creatures, sharp moves, great beats, and loads of culture’ – along with the all-important tea and cake.

The Triumph of Music will also feature the impactful work of renowned banner maker and serial Jeremy Deller-collaborator Ed Hall, whose work presents his passion for symbolising and communicating justice and activism in demonstration and protest.

Kevin Murphy, CEO of the Playhouse Derry, said, “If you venture into Guildhall Square on Easter Saturday, you will become part of Jeremy Deller’s latest unpredictable and inspirational public art imagining. You are guaranteed to have your head turned and mind boggled. We invite people to come and have spirits lifted, hearts lightened and passions raised in a celebration of the Triumph of Music. We are honoured to be launching such a significant celebratory event and cannot wait for everything to unfold before our eyes.”

More info at https://www.derryplayhouse.co.uk/event/the-triumph-of-music