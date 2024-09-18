Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Down Royal Racecourse has announced the launch of its first-ever dog show ‘Dog Royal’ with Naturo, the premium pet food brand from Mackle Petfoods, taking the lead as headline sponsor.

This exciting event will take place on Saturday October 12, 2024 and it promises to be a fantastic day for dog lovers, families, and their furry companions.

Dog Royal marks a bold new chapter for Down Royal, expanding its reputation beyond horse racing to create an inclusive experience for Northern Ireland’s thriving community of dog owners.

Visitors to Dog Royal can expect an action-packed programme of activities on the day.

Down Royal’s new event for dog lovers set to celebrate all-things canine with an exciting programme of activities. Pictured is Anne Marie Wallace, Presenter at BBC Radio Ulster, Emma Meehan, Chief Executive Officer at Down Royal, Claire Liddle, Events and Office Coordinator at Down Royal, Alana Gallagher- NPD Technologist at Naturo , Hayley Gordon- NI Sales Executive at Naturo. Pic credit: Matt Mackey

Expert-led talks and interactive sessions will cover a wide range of topics including obedience, agility, scent work, and specialist sessions on nutrition, canine massage and enrichment.

There will be several expert practitioners on site, who will be offering free health assessments and advice throughout the day.

A professional agility tournament, facilitated by Glen Craig Canine Training and Lisburn Kennel Club will take place on-site, offering an exciting display of skill and speed. Pet owners will also have the chance to join in the fun with "have-a-go" agility sessions.

Alongside entertainment for children, visitors can explore a bustling marketplace with a variety of stalls from brands and retailers like Naturo, Murphy and Bailey, Butternut Box, and many more.

The marketplace will feature local products, pet treats, pet accessories, and dining options, ensuring a fun-filled experience for everyone in attendance.

One of the event’s highlights will be the ‘Pawsome Competition’, held in partnership with The Suddy Dog, where attendees can showcase their dogs in a series of fun-filled categories such as ‘The Sleekest Coat’ and ‘The Waggiest Tail’.

The competition will be judged by BBC Radio Ulster’s Anne Marie Wallace, producer and presenter of the popular podcast Alright, Pet, alongside Steven Graham from the The Suddy Dog.

Eva Mooney, Senior Marketing Manager at Naturo said: "We are thrilled to be the headline sponsor of the first-ever Dog Royal.

"The day promises to be a celebration of all things canine, and we’re particularly pleased to see a strong focus on pet health and wellbeing, which aligns perfectly with our brand values.

"We look forward to joining in the fun and celebrating with dog lovers across Northern Ireland."

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive Officer at Down Royal, added: "We are delighted to add Dog Royal to our annual calendar of events.

"Down Royal has always been a hub for bringing people together, and this event extends that spirit to the wonderful community of dog owners and enthusiasts.

"We’ve worked hard behind the scenes to ensure it will be a memorable and rewarding experience for everyone – especially our four-legged friends!”

Dog Royal will take place at Down Royal Racecourse grounds on Saturday October 12, 2024 kicking off at 10am.

Tickets are available for purchase online at downroyal.com/tickets at £15 with early bird tickets priced at £12.50 available until the end of September.

Children under 14 can attend for free but must be registered in advance.