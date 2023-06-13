Dromara tractor run raises money for Slieve Croob Community First Responders
Dromara Vintage and Classic Club recently held its popular vehicle road run to raise funds for the Slieve Croob Community First Responders.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST
The event took place on Saturday June 10 with vehicles assembling at a point opposite St Michael's Church, on the Rathfriland Road, Finnis, from 12pm.
All proceeds will be donated to the Slieve Croob Community First Responders which Club chairman Brian McGrillen described as a "very worthwhile charity".
The event attracted wide support with vintage and classic vehicles joining the tractors on the run.
Mr McGrillen said: "This is a very worthwhile charity which deserves the support of all of us and hopefully we will be able to make a significant contribution to their funds.”
Page 1 of 2