Owned by Samuel Scott from Dromore, this 1969 Nuffield 4/65 was ready for the charity road run. Samuel is seated on the vehicle and is pictured with Dromara Vintage and Classic Club member Stephen McCann.Owned by Samuel Scott from Dromore, this 1969 Nuffield 4/65 was ready for the charity road run. Samuel is seated on the vehicle and is pictured with Dromara Vintage and Classic Club member Stephen McCann.
Dromara tractor run raises money for Slieve Croob Community First Responders

Dromara Vintage and Classic Club recently held its popular vehicle road run to raise funds for the Slieve Croob Community First Responders.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

The event took place on Saturday June 10 with vehicles assembling at a point opposite St Michael's Church, on the Rathfriland Road, Finnis, from 12pm.

All proceeds will be donated to the Slieve Croob Community First Responders which Club chairman Brian McGrillen described as a "very worthwhile charity".

The event attracted wide support with vintage and classic vehicles joining the tractors on the run.

Mr McGrillen said: "This is a very worthwhile charity which deserves the support of all of us and hopefully we will be able to make a significant contribution to their funds.”

A local family enjoying the day out at the Dromara Run were Owen and Therese Lynch and their two children Daire (3) and 18-months old Maebh.

Dromara dad William McKeown Lillana (7) and William junior (4) brought their International tractor to the run.

Dechomet man Henry Mackey brought his beautiful 1950 MGTD to the Dromara Classic and Vintage Vehicle Club tractor and vehicle run in aid of charity on Saturday June 10. The event which began in a field at Finnis on the Rathfriland Roadd had as its main beneficiaries the Slieve Croob Community First Responders

Vintage vehicle enthusiast Leslie McCutcheon from Annacloy with his 1948 Ferguson TEA 20 at the Dromara event

