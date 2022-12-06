Dundonald Christmas Market leaves families and friends in the festive spirit

Last week families and friends from across Dundonald and further afield descended on Comber Road Square to enjoy the Dundonald Christmas Market festivities hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The market offered marketgoers a diverse range of seasonal food and drinks from local artisan producers and food traders including Tom & Ollie, The Local and The Daily Apron.

Reflecting on the need to continue supporting local traders, especially on the run up to Christmas Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Development Committee said, “After the great success of last year’s market, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to host the Dundonald Christmas Market for the second year.

"It was wonderful to see so many people from the local community turning out to support our local food, drink and craft producers at such an important time of the year.

"It was also fantastic to see other small businesses come together to either join the market or extend their opening hours. It was a great evening all round!”

Lucy, Sam and Joshua Austin LC

Andrew and Leah Beattie with Freya Briggs at the Christmas Market in Dundonald

Lindsay and Kristen McCullagh with Leanne Mulhern at the Christmas Market in Dundonald

Liliana Hill, Anelise Hill and Georgia Gray with Santa