Is there a Dinky car from your childhood missing an axle? Do you have an Action Man in the house who has seen better days and has really been through the wars?

Then Ballymoney Museum is the place to be on Thursday, March 14 for their special event – a Toy Restoration Demonstration.

Join Michael Gilmore as he demonstrates and talks through how to restore Dinky cars and Action Men. He will discuss where to get parts as well as the tools required to carry out this work.

Join Ballymoney Museum on Thursday 14th March for a unique Toy Restoration Demonstration as part of their Toys of the Past Exhibition. Credit Museum Services