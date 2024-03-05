Dust off those treasured toys: come along to Ballymoney's Toy Restoration Demonstration

Do you have a treasured toy up in the attic that is badly in need of some TLC?
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:05 GMT
Is there a Dinky car from your childhood missing an axle? Do you have an Action Man in the house who has seen better days and has really been through the wars?

Then Ballymoney Museum is the place to be on Thursday, March 14 for their special event – a Toy Restoration Demonstration.

Join Michael Gilmore as he demonstrates and talks through how to restore Dinky cars and Action Men. He will discuss where to get parts as well as the tools required to carry out this work.

    Join Ballymoney Museum on Thursday 14th March for a unique Toy Restoration Demonstration as part of their Toys of the Past Exhibition. Credit Museum ServicesJoin Ballymoney Museum on Thursday 14th March for a unique Toy Restoration Demonstration as part of their Toys of the Past Exhibition. Credit Museum Services
    The demonstration is free of charge and will run from 10am to 12 noon. If you are interested in joining the Toy Restoration Demonstration at Ballymoney Museum on Thursday, March 14, then email the Causeway Museum Services organisers on [email protected] or contact them by calling 028 276 60230.

