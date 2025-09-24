Visitors to Carrickfergus Town Hall will have the chance to sample food from a bygone age at a unique event this weekend.

‘Early Medieval food and drink: A culinary experience’ is being delivered as part of the programme for the Carrickfergus Before the Castle exhibition.

It will run on Friday, September 26 from 7pm-9pm; tickets are £10 and can be booked at https://thebraid.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173667392

Participants will be offered the chance to sample dishes inspired by the diet of the time such as pottage, rye bread, and honey oatcakes.