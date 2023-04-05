With spring in full swing, it’s time to plan some exciting activities to keep the kids entertained while schools are out for Easter.

From family fun days and open days, to magic shows and flower workshops, and not forgetting Easter egg trails there is no shortage of events when it comes to Easter in Ards and North Down.

Gather up all the family and plan a day out to make some memories over Easter with these suggestions.

Easter Dino Days, The Ark Open Farm, 296A Bangor Road, Newtownards – April 1-16, 10am - 5pm

The Ark Open Farm is inviting everyone to a fabulous open day this Easter season for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Not only will you get the chance to see newborn lambs but you will also get the opportunity to see not one, but two friendly dinos!

On top of all that, children will have the opportunity to enjoy a Dino Egg Trail with a chocolate treat at the end, as well as jump into the dig pit and help uncover fossils for an exciting prize.

For more information, go to thearkopenfarm.co.uk/easter-dino-days

Easter egg hunt at Mount Stewart, Portaferry Road, Newtownards – April 1-15, 10am - 5pm

This spring, treat the whole family to a world of adventure at Mount Stewart and explore the neo-classical house, celebrated gardens and demesne in the Easter trail.

Expect nature inspired activities throughout the trail, designed to keep the whole family entertained and take in the beautiful sights of the gardens.

The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end.

For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/mount-stewart

Easter at Ulster Folk Museum, 153 Bangor Rd, Cultra – April 9-11, 10am - 5pm

Step back in time and discover a traditional 1900s Easter at Ulster Folk Museum and learn about the traditions we keep alive to this day.

You will have the chance to find out where the Easter Egg originated from, take part in arts and crafts demonstrations and even try traditional games throughout the day.

To make the day extra special you can pop into their Ballycultra Tearooms for lunch, or bring your own picnic along to enjoy in one of their outdoor picnic areas scattered across the site.

For more information, go to ulsterfolkmuseum.org/whats-on/easter

The Portico of Ards, Meetinghouse Street, Portaferry – April 10, 3 - 4.15pm

Head over to The Portico of Ards to experience a mind-blowing magic show by none other than RTÉjr Joe.

He will be bringing his laugh out loud comedy magic complete with absolutely jaw dropping spectacular illusions live on stage that will definitely entertain kids and parents alike. Expect flying tables, friendly ghosts and much much more.