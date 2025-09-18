Embrace a giant set-jetting adventure in Northern Ireland

Game of Thrones®, Studio Tours, Banbridge. Courtesy of Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Northern Ireland has provided the awe-inspiring backdrop to some of the most dramatic plotlines on both the big and small screens.

From the landscapes of Westeros in Game of Thrones®, that are brought to life in the world-class Game of Thrones Studio Tour™, the countryside vistas of Oscar winning gem An Irish Goodbye, the majestic and historic property Mount Stewart with breathtaking landscapes of Strangford Lough in the TV series Dalgliesh, and to Belfast, the stomping ground of Line of Duty’s anti-corruption unit AC-12, Northern Ireland has played a starring role in some of the biggest films and TV shows.

And that’s before we even mention Erin, Michelle, Orla, Clare and the ‘wee English fella’ from the smash-hit TV show Derry Girls.

So why not embrace what Expedia* has coined as one of the biggest global travel trends, set-jetting, and enjoy a lights, camera, action-packed adventure in the real-life locations made famous by the screen.

Tourism NI is encouraging visitors to explore Northern Ireland’s iconic film & TV locations with The SCENEic Route – a guide to help you pack your itinerary with tons of world-class experiences and stunning big (and small) screen sites. See below for a snapshot to help you plan your next giant set-jetting journey across Northern Ireland.

Game of Thrones® - Banbridge, County Down

Welcome to the mythical realm of HBO’s award-winning Game of Thrones®, where noble families battle for the Iron Throne. With its complex characters, political intrigue and nail-biting battles, this cultural phenomenon continues to captivate fans worldwide. Starring Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams, Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge served as one of the primary production sites and is home to stunning medieval inspired sets. Now fans can step behind the scenes at the world’s only licensed Game of Thrones Studio Tour™, exploring iconic sets, authentic costumes, weapons and artistry.

Derry Girls - Derry~Londonderry

The Derry Girls Experience at the Tower Museum, Derry~Londonderry.

Explore the home of Derry Girls, the BAFTA and Emmy-winning Channel 4 comedy that follows four teenage girls and ‘the wee English fella’ navigating their youth in Derry~Londonderry during the mid-90s, with lots of laughs along the way. Starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Nicola Coughlan, this Netflix hit is a global success story. Snap a selfie at the iconic Derry Girls mural or feel part of the gang at The Derry Girls Experience at the Tower Museum. Derry~Londonderry’s historic city walls, some of the oldest in Europe, are well-worth a visit, too. You might even recognise them from films like mystery drama Jump, political thriller The Truth Commissioner and comedy drama A Bump Along the Way, all of which were filmed here.

Miss Julie - Castle Coole, County Fermanagh

Re-live the drama as you explore the filming locations of Miss Julie, a gripping tale of passion, power and class divides. Starring talented actors Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton, this intense film unfolds in the stunning 18th-century mansion Castle Coole. Its grand estate, picturesque lake and natural beauty enhance the story’s themes of desire and status. The picturesque County Fermanagh has also provided the backdrop for comedy series Blandings, action horror Morgan, as well as featuring in the iconic Emmy-winning Game of Thrones®.

An Irish Goodbye - Sperrin Mountains, County Tyrone

See the Sperrin Mountains star in An Irish Goodbye, the Oscar-winning short film about two estranged brothers reconnecting to check off their late mother’s bucket list. Starring Seamus O’Hara, James Martin and Paddy Jenkins, the film's breathtaking backdrop of rolling hills and blanket bogs are closely tied to its themes of family, loss and reconciliation. Visit the dramatic Sperrin Mountains and see why An Irish Goodbye captured the imagination of viewers worldwide. Set against the striking backdrop of County Tyrone and County Londonderry, the dark fantasy Dracula Untold was filmed here, while the independent comedy The Spin also came to life in the area.

The Lovers - Whitehead, County Antrim

Love is in the air in Whitehead, the stunning backdrop for The Lovers, a Sky Original award-winning drama. When sharp-tongued Janet and self-centred Seamus collide, their fiery clash sparks an unexpected attraction. Starring Johnny Flynn, Roisin Gallagher and Conleth Hill, this colourful seaside town sets the stage for passion, betrayal, and forbidden connections. Whitehead also stars in psychological thriller The Fall, cult-favourite Line of Duty and BAFTA and Emmy-winning comedy series Derry Girls... making it a place for romance, and a bit of drama, too.

The Frankenstein Chronicles - Armagh, County Armagh

Unearth the dark world of The Frankenstein Chronicles, the award-winning ITV historical crime drama. Starring Sean Bean, Anna Maxwell Martin and Tom Ward, follow Inspector John Marlott as he investigates gruesome crimes in 19th-century London. With its striking Georgian architecture, Armagh adds an eerie authenticity to the mystery. Other productions filmed here include mystery thriller series The Woman in White, period drama Death and Nightingales and adventure mini-series Tom Jones. Step back in time and uncover the secrets hidden in these historic streets.

To explore the real-life locations behind the screen magic and to plan your giant ‘set-jetting’ adventure in Northern Ireland, visit: www.discovernorthernireland.com/sceneicroute