Embrace a Giant Taste of October with Tourism NI

Wild Atlantic Distillery Gin School and Distillery Tour, Co Tyrone, Courtesy of Tourism Northern Ireland.

Distilleries across Northern Ireland will be opening their doors this October to showcase the very best of our vibrant food and drink scene.

Supported by Tourism NI in partnership with Food NI, twelve distilleries which are all featured on the NI Spirits Trail and Distillery Passport, will host a bespoke, seasonal event in collaboration with talented chefs and local food producers.

Explore food and drink events bursting with flavour, join guided tasting tours, enjoy orchard walks and cocktail masterclasses, or unwind with scrumptious seasonal menus. And with Halloween around the corner, embrace the spooky season with several hauntingly fantastic events, sure to raise your spirits.

The Embrace a Giant Taste programme invites you to experience the true spirit of Northern Ireland. See below for a list of events you can enjoy one bite (and sip) at a time.

Hinch Distillery Tours - Distillers , Killaney Estate, Co Down, Courtesy of Tourism Northern Ireland.

Dine at the Distillery with Rademon Estate Distillery, Crossgar, County Down, 11 October. Join Chef Roy Abraham for a four-course seasonal menu with welcome canapés and three Shortcross serves.

Saison Dining at Titanic Distillers, Belfast, 17 October. Enjoy an evening of flavour, craft, and atmosphere with award-winning chef Gareth Crawford from Saison Dining. Set in the historic Pumphouse at Thompson Dock, this experience blends fine dining with Belfast’s rich heritage.

A Perfect Poison Gin & Gastronomic Experience with The Boatyard Distillery, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 17 October. Set against the stunning landscapes of Tullybay Marina in the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, this multi-sensory evening combines expert distilling, locally inspired cuisine, live music, and storytelling. Guests are guided by The Boatyard Distillery alongside the culinary innovators of Tully Mill.

Embrace a Giant Taste with Walled City Brewery & Wild Atlantic Distillery, Derry~Londonderry, 23 October. For one night only, two giants of craft and flavour join forces for an exclusive tasting experience. Expect bold brews, expertly crafted spirits, and a hands-on journey that celebrates the very best of local innovation and taste.

L–R: Gary Quate and Sylvia Trueick, Tourism NI; Chef Gareth Crawford; Siobhán Winston, Titanic Distillers.

Spectres, Spirits and Sips with Bushmills Distillery, Bushmills, County Antrim, 24 October. Begin with a fortifying drink in the distillery’s oldest warehouse before venturing on a ghostly trail filled with chilling tales from 400 years of history. End the night with a tasting of world-famous whiskies, each paired with a delicious bite.

Discover the Spirit of the Wild Atlantic: A Celebration of Whiskey & Local Flavour with Wild Atlantic Distillery, Castlederg, County Tyrone, 24 October. Join the Wild Atlantic Distillery for an unforgettable event celebrating the rich heritage of whiskey production in the region, where tradition meets innovation in every drop. Local food, live music, storytelling, and demonstrations will round out the event.

Irish Spirits & Irish Cheese - Meet The Makers At The Echlinville Distillery, Kircubbin, County Down, 25 October. Savour award-winning spirits paired with Ireland’s finest cheeses from Indie Fude, enjoy a guided distillery tour, and finish with a stroll through the historic Echlinville Estate.

Distilled & Chilled Sundays: The Spirit of Fermanagh with The Boatyard Distillery, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 26 October. The Boatyard Distillery, famed for its award-winning gins, and Inishmacsaint Brewery, known for bold, small-batch beers, invite you to a premium chilled Sunday. This event celebrates Fermanagh’s cultural heritage, the creativity of two neighbouring families, and the joy of a relaxed afternoon.

The Distiller's Night – A Spirited Supper in the Mournes with Killowen Distillery, Killowen, County Down, 31 October. Celebrate Halloween in the Mournes with an evening of firelight, folklore, flavour, and handcrafted spirits at Killowen Distillery.

Halloween at Copeland Distillery, Donaghadee, County Down, 31 October. Enjoy Copeland cocktails, Mike’s Fancy Cheese, and captivating storytelling with a local historian.

Raising Spirits with Armagh Cider Company, Craigavon, County Armagh, 31 October. Celebrate the season with Symphonia Spirits and Armagh Cider Company in their atmospheric barn and orchard. As golden hour fades, enjoy a welcome drink and a three-course autumn feast, surrounded by the magic of the harvest.

Fright Night Flights with Hinch Distillery, Ballynahinch, County Down, 31 October. When the veil thins, join us for ghoulish grub, shadowy spirits, and bewitching brews. Feast in the dark, sip from the warehouse shadows, and celebrate Halloween with treats (no tricks). Fancy dress optional.

A Peculiar Tea presents Wicked at McConnell's Distillery, Belfast, 31 October. Step into a wicked world of fun and delicious delights with A Peculiar Tea at McConnell's Distillery. Chef Gemma Austin puts a playful twist on afternoon tea favourites at the home of McConnell's Irish Whisky. Fancy dress most definitely encouraged.

Embrace a Giant Taste’s guide continues with more events throughout October featuring something for everyone. From bustling food fairs and festivals, including the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival and the Harvest Festival at National Trust’s Florence Court in County Fermanagh, to celebrations of local food and drink at iconic attractions like Titanic Belfast, or even a spooky Sensorium to mark Halloween, there’s plenty to savour. All of these experiences are brought together in this handy guide, ready for you to explore.

Book now and taste your way through Northern Ireland with a series of unique events. Visit www.discovernorthernireland.com/food-and-drink/embrace-a-giant-taste for the full programme and booking details.