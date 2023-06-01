Farms in Portadown, Donaghcloney and Aghalee will be opening their gates to share what happens behind the scenes on a real working farm, as they join a list of 21 farms participating in the upcoming Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend initiative.

Armagh Apple Farm at Ballinteggart House, Portadown; Donagh Cottage Farm, Donaghcloney and Murray’s Farm near Aghalee will be opening to the public for free on Saturday, June 17 and Donagh Cottage and Armagh Apple will also be open on Sunday, June 18.

In addition, Donagh Cottage and Armagh Apple will also be open to pre-registered school children on Friday, June 16.

The initiative is led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), with the support of Bank of Ireland as title sponsor and Asda, NFU Mutual, the Livestock & Meat Commission NI, Moy Park, Thompsons, Everun, Gilfresh, Gouldings NI and the Irish Farmers Journal.

It provides a unique opportunity for families and individuals to experience the wonders of farming and rural life first-hand. Visitors to the farms can engage in various activities, interact with farm animals, and learn about sustainable agriculture practices.

William Irvine, UFU deputy president, said: “Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has been a resounding success in previous years, attracting thousands of visitors across the country. The inclusion of 21 farms from across Northern Ireland is a testament to Northern Ireland’s rich agricultural heritage and its commitment to showcasing the best of rural life.

"We look forward to welcoming families and individuals for a memorable weekend of fun, learning, and appreciation for our agricultural community.”

Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK agri-business manager, said: “A thriving agri-food industry is vital for communities within Northern Ireland and we’re proud to once again be the title sponsor for the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend and to celebrate and recognise the important contribution the agri-food sector makes to our society and economy.

Sadie and Freddie Morton are looking forward to Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. The event is run by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and will see 21 farms open their gates for free over 16-18 June. Check the openfarmweekend.com website for accurate farm opening times.

"We’re delighted that this year that local farmers are once opening their gates to the public. Being on farm is the perfect opportunity to see and learn more about where our local food comes from and to show our support for our local farmers and food producers who are the backbone of our agri-food sector.”