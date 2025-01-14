Enjoy an afternoon with Ballymoney Yarnspinners
Ballymoney Yarnspinners takes place in Ballymoney Library on Monday, January 27 from 2-3pm.
Stephen O’Hara is a storyteller who delves deep into Irish folklore and mythology, breathing life into ancient heroes, mythical creatures and forgotten legends.
But what truly sets him apart is his fascination with the real lives of people throughout history, ordinary souls whose stories have been passed down through the generations.
Much like Scotland’s beloved bard Robert Burns, who celebrated the lives and struggles of common folk through his poetry, Stephen gives voice to those whose stories might otherwise be lost.
His work also draws inspiration from the Ulster Scots tradition, where storytelling thrives as a vibrant part of cultural identity.
Booking for the event is essential. Contact Ballymoney Library staff for more details on 028 2766 3589 or email [email protected]