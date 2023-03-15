Dobbies has a spring in its step with the launch of its family-friendly Easter Bunny Breakfast in its Lisburn store.

Families in Lisburn are invited along to Dobbies’ restaurant from April 6 to 8 and 10 to tuck into an egg-cellent breakfast, followed by a scavenger hunt around the store with the Easter bunny.

Children will also get the chance to take part in a hop-tastic workshop where they’ll plant up miniature carrots with Dobbies’ bunny and resident horticultural team, who both know a thing or two about carrots. Children will get to take home their planted miniature carrots as well as their own mini Maltesers bunny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager said: "Easter is a special time of year in the gardening calendar. It’s a great time to educate children on the variety of fruit and vegetables that can be grown in the garden and the seasonal plants and flowers that bloom in spring.

Most Popular

Millie (age 10) and Evie (age 7) Mitchell are looking forward to Easter fun at Dobbie. Pic by Stewart Attwood

“Our Easter Bunny Breakfast in Lisburn is a wonderful activity for the whole family, especially those looking after the kids over the Easter break. Seasonal events are very popular in-store, and we anticipate this selling out quickly. We’d recommend booking spaces in advance to avoid any disappointment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dobbies’ Easter Bunny Breakfast is suitable for families with children aged 3-10 years old, children under 3 can still take part with the support of an adult. Children can enjoy the event for £9.99 per child, and adult tickets start from £7.45, inclusive of meals.