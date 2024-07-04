Enjoy those 'summer nights' with Flowerfield Arts Centre open air screening of Grease
Whether you're a T-Bird, a Pink Lady, or just a fan of great movies, this is one night you won’t want to miss!
Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart is holding an open air screening of Grease on Friday, August 16 at 7:30pm.
Admission is free to the film which is certificate PG and last for 110 mins.
Lay out your blanket, bring your deck chairs or enjoy a picnic as you enjoy a few hours of pure nostalgia on the big screen.