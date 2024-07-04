Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you're a T-Bird, a Pink Lady, or just a fan of great movies, this is one night you won’t want to miss!

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart is holding an open air screening of Grease on Friday, August 16 at 7:30pm.

Admission is free to the film which is certificate PG and last for 110 mins.

