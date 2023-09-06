Some of Co Armagh’s most fascinating buildings, historic monuments and hidden gems will be open to the public on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 as part of the European Heritage Open Days scheme.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity to discover those places you have always wanted to see inside and learn more about. European Heritage Open Days offer a variety of activities including guided tours, walks and talks, community fun days, musical events and living history enactors. While events are free of charge, in some occasions places need to be booked in advance.

What is happening in Co Armagh?

IWAI Demonstration on Canal at Moody’s Lock, Moody’s Lock, Poyntzpass

Northern Ireland’s Secret Bunker hidden 15ft below a field on the outskirts of Portadown is one of the fascinating places open to the public on European Heritage Open Days scheme 2023. Picture: Tourism NI

Saturday, September 9 – 2pm: IWAI Newry and Portadown branch are demonstrating the living history of the Newry Canal and the workings of Moody’s Lock.

Poyntzpass Guided History Walk, Poyntzpass Village Square

Saturday, September 9 – 12 noon; Sunday, September 10 – 2pm: Guided village history walk by members of the Poyntzpass local historical society. Meet at the village square.

Exhibition in Community Centre, The Meeting Place, 16-18 Church Street, Poyntzpass

Saturday, September 9 – 2-5pm; Sunday, September 2-5pm: Over the years the Poyntzpass local history society has collected an extensive archive of photos, newspaper articles, models and artifacts which will be available to view at your leisure. Local history members will be on hand to offer assistance.

The Old Courthouse, Markethill District Enterprises Ltd, 7 Main Street, Markethill

Saturday, September 9 – 9am-4pm; Sunday, September 10 – 12-2.45pm: The beautifully restored courthouse in Markethill stands on the western entrance to the town. Erected in 1842, it was designed by noted architect Thomas Duff.

Navan Centre & Fort, 81 Killylea Road, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 10:30am - 11:30am; Sunday, September 10:30am - 11:30am: The legendary Navan Fort (Emain Macha) is the earliest capital of Ulster and ancient seat of kings. Explore the archaeology and history associated with the great temple of 95BC, as well as learning of some of the significant discoveries at the nearby sites of Loughnashade, Haughey’s Fort and the King’s Stables with our experienced tour guides. Booking required, go to www.navancentre.com

Armagh Robinson Library, 43 Abbey Street, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 11am-6pm; Sunday, September 10 – 2pm - 6pm: Built of ashlar limestone to the classical design of Thomas Cooley, Archbishop Robinson included the library in his plans for a university and gave many of its collections. Visitors can see the original architectural drawings, learn how and why the library was extended some 70 years later, hear how thebooks have been shelved since 1771, and have a look at the temporary exhibitions, one of which will coincide with Armagh’s food and cider festival.

No 5 Vicars’ Hill, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 11am-6pm; Sunday, September 10 –2pm-6pm: No 5 Vicar’s Hill was built one year after Armagh Robinson Library, as Armagh’s Diocesan Registry. Retaining many of its original features, including the cupboards for the registry records, No 5 displays examples of those records, along with selections of the library’s print, gem, medal and early bell collections.

St Patrick’s COI Cathedral, Cathedral Close, Abbey Street, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 10am-5pm: A spacious early 19th Century interior, the latest of many renovations of Archbishop O’Scanlan’s cathedral of 1268, on the site of St Patrick’s ‘Great Stone Church’ of 445. It is the burial place of Brian Boru (1014) and features important monuments and stained-glass windows.

Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House,86 Main Street, Loughgall

Saturday, September 9 – 10am-4pm: A small house that played a large part in history. It was here that the Orange Institution was formed around the aftermath of the Battle of the Diamond. Loughgall, and in particular Sloan’s House, are key areas in the history of the Orange Order as it was here that the Institution was formed around the aftermath of the Battle of the Diamond in 1795. This site also includes a permanent exhibition space, café and research facilities.

Dan Winter’s House, 9 Derryloughan Road, The Diamond, Loughgall

Saturday, September 9 – 10:30am - 8:30pm; Sunday, September 10 – 2pm - 8:30pm: Dan Winter’s House is a 300 year old mud-walled farm house, lived in by the Winter family since the late 1600. The house was rethatched and repaired in 2000, keeping the bog oak roof timbers, original sods, thatch and scraws, these can be seen through the loft hatch also the wooden peg holding the two rafters together. Photographs showing before and after re-thatching and repairs are on display.

Dan Winter’s Cottage,1 Derryloughan Road, The Diamond, Loughgall

Saturday, September 9 – 10:30am - 5:30pm; Sunday, September 10 – 12 noon - 5:30pm: Dan Winter’s Cottage is celebrating 400 years this year. This historical cottage is the focal point of where the Battle of the Diamond took place in 1795. The cottage was the home and business of Dan Winter and his family when it was set on fire during the battle and still bears the scorch marks of the attack. Visitors can enjoy an amazing historical experience with a talk, tour and spinning demonstrations.

First Presbyterian Church, Mall West, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 10am - 4.30pm; Sunday, September 10 – 12.30pm - 4:30pm: Visitors are invited to enjoy a warm welcome to this fine, unique, High Gothic Church on The Mall, built in 1879. Learn of the Congregations’ Ulster-Scots origins, and history, as they celebrate their 350th anniversary, during 2023.

Armagh County Museum, The Mall East, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 10am - 4pm; The unique character of the Museum’s architecture makes it one of the most distinctive buildings in the city. Opened in 1937 as Ireland’s first County Museum, its collections capture centuries of stories relating to the people who lived, worked and had connections with this famous city and historic county.

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, College Hill, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 10am - 5pm; telescope dome: 2-4pm: The Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, where astronomical research has been carried out for more than 200 years, will be opening its largest telescope dome to the public. Discover the difference between historic and modern telescopes during this unique event, only available for European Heritage Open Day 2023. Booking required, go to https://www.armagh.space/

McCrum Grave, St. Marks Churchyard, 44 Victoria Street, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 9am - 6pm; Sunday, September 10 – 9am - 6pm: Visitors are invited to see the McCrum family grave of the McCrum family of Milford House. One of the leading linen manufacturers who revolutionised the linen industry. Burial place of William McCrum (1864-1932) world famous inventor of penalty kick rule in football. The grave was recently restored by grant funding from FIFA. More information on the family available at Milford House, 3 Victoria Street.

Sheils Houses, Tower Hill, Armagh

Saturday, September 9 – 10am-5pm; Sunday, September 10 – 10am-5pm: Visitors can take a look at this beautiful listed building and enjoy a guided walk around the property and gardens. This charming range of houses overlooks the historical city of Armagh and was built in Gothic Revival style to designs by architects Lanyon and Lynn. Charles Sheils was born in 1782 and was profoundly affected by the hardships and poverty endured as a result of the potato famine in Ireland. He stated in his will of 1869 that the houses were for those in need. To this day the Trustees are required to adhere to these principals in the accommodation of houses. Guided walks/tours at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm each day. Booking required, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk

St Matthew’s Church, 44 Main Street, Richhill

Saturday, September 9 – 10am-4.30pm: The church building was initially Richhill’s Linen Market house erected in 1753 and later converted to a chapel of ease and consecrated as the Church of St Matthew on September 14, 1837. The chancel and transept were added in 1862. The church clock and chimes commemorate the lives of Charles H Rowntree JP and his parents. The tower at the west end of the church was built in 1912 and consecrated on May 24, 1913. Over the years a number of beautiful stained-glass windows have been added as commemorative gifts.

Northern Ireland’s Secret Bunker, Derrylettiff Road, Portadown

Saturday, September 9 – 11am-5pm: 15ft below a field on the outskirts of Portadown lies a relic of the Cold War. The former monitoring bunker was part of a network of similar structures all over the UK built to study the effects of nuclear explosions and the resulting radioactive fallout. Find out how our country would have coped if the Cold War had ever turned hot. Guided tours by original crew members in period costume, where available. Booking required, go to [email protected]

Ardress House, 64 Ardress Road, Craigavon

Saturday, September 9 – 11am-5pm: Ardress House is a charming 17th century farmhouse, with farmyard, surrounded by orchards and woodland walk. Take a self-guided tour of the farm house and the farmyard with its dairy, smithy and threshing barn. Families can feed the resident chickens and the nearby apple orchards are great for exploring.

Seagoe Parish Church, 46 Seagoe Road, Portadown

Saturday, September 9 – 11am-4pm; Sunday, September 10 – 2pm-5pm: The original St Gobhan’s church in Seagoe Cemetery is thought to date from 504 AD and is undoubtedly one of the most ancient Christian settlements in Ireland. This old church served its purpose for worship and as the graves encroached more closely on the old walls it was suggested in the early 1800s by the then rector, Rev George Blacker that there was a need for a new church on an entirely different site. The first stone of the present church was laid on June 1, 1814 and the building was completed and consecrated for worship on June 28, 1816.

Holy Trinity Church, Soldierstown, 52a Soldierstown Road, Aghalee

Saturday, September 9 – 9am-5pm; Sunday, September 10 – 1pm-5pm: Visitors can enjoy exploring this historic church in the Caroline tradition; plus, a photographic display reflecting the heritage of Aghalee Parish.

HED Moira Depot, Railway Road, Moira

Saturday, September 9 – 10am-4pm: An opportunity to view the facilities and operations of the HED Conservation works depot. Meet the specialist conservation team including joiners, stone masons and blacksmiths.

Tree Tours of Lurgan Park, Windsor Avenue, Lurgan

Saturday, September 9 – 11am-12.30pm: Join Paul May on this unique tour to discover the wonderful heritage of this historic park and the native and non-native tree species that inhabit it. Learn how our ancestors used the wood from the various trees and hear the legends and folklore that surround them. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Booking required. Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk

The AE Russell Society Walking Tour, Brownlow House, Windsor Avenue, Lurgan

Saturday, September 9 – 10.30am-12 Noon; Sunday, September 10 – 10.30am – 12 Noon: Join Jim Conway on a special heritage walk around Lurgan and see all the sights of the town and the places associated with George Russell -where he was born and baptised, and where he went to school. Also the place of his home in North Street and the library he frequented in the Mechanics Institute. The walk starts at Brownlow House.

The Argory, 144 Derrycaw Road, Dungannon

Saturday, September 9 – 10am-5pm: Atmospheric Irish gentry house and wooded riverside estate with a playground, cafe, and second-hand bookshop.

Eglish Parish Church (Drumsallen), Maydown Road, Armagh