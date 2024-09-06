European Heritage Open Days 2024: Historic venues in Carrickfergus, Whitehead, Larne and Newtownabbey taking part in programme
An annual celebration of local architecture, history and culture, EHOD provides access free of charge to heritage buildings on the weekend of September 14-15.
Over 250 heritage buildings and events are featured, including a number of properties not normally open to the public.
An interactive map of this year’s locations is available at https://bit.ly/EHOD2024.
In east Antrim, they include: Sentry Hill House, NIFHS Research Library, and Abbeydene House in Newtownabbey; Whitehead Railway Museum, Blackhead Lightkeepers’ Houses, and tours of the Victorian House, all in Whitehead, along with St Nicholas Church of Ireland, Carrickfergus Castle, Sheils Buildings, and the Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum in Carrickfergus.
In Larne, Larne Museum and Arts Centre along with Drumalis Retreat and Conference Centre are also taking part, along with St Patrick’s Church in Cairncastle, Carnlough Heritage Hub, the Barbican Gatelodge at Glenarm Castle Estate, and the Old Church Centre, Cushendun.
