European Heritage Open Days 2024: programme includes centenary tour of Ballymena Town Hall

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 09:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A free centenary tour of Ballymena Town Hall will take place as part of the European Heritage Open Days 2024 programme.

The event on Saturday, September 14 (11am) will mark the Duke and Duchess of York’s visit to Ballymena in 1924 to lay the foundation stone.

The present Town Hall was constructed between 1924-1928, replacing an earlier building which had been destroyed by fire in 1919.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can join Mid Antrim Museum staff in the civic rooms as they give an account of the day the future King, George VI, and his wife, the late Queen Mother, visited Ballymena whilst on their honeymoon.

Ballymena Town Hall. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Ballymena Town Hall. Photo: Google

They can also take the opportunity to inspect the mallet and gold trowel that was used by HRH Duke of York during the special ceremony and find out what happened when a mistake was noticed in the stone’s inscription just days before the Royal visit.

A ’Behind the Scenes’ tour of the Museum’s collection store is also included.

Related topics:YorkDuchess

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice