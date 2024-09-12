A free centenary tour of Ballymena Town Hall will take place as part of the European Heritage Open Days 2024 programme.

The event on Saturday, September 14 (11am) will mark the Duke and Duchess of York’s visit to Ballymena in 1924 to lay the foundation stone.

The present Town Hall was constructed between 1924-1928, replacing an earlier building which had been destroyed by fire in 1919.

Visitors can join Mid Antrim Museum staff in the civic rooms as they give an account of the day the future King, George VI, and his wife, the late Queen Mother, visited Ballymena whilst on their honeymoon.

Ballymena Town Hall. Photo: Google

They can also take the opportunity to inspect the mallet and gold trowel that was used by HRH Duke of York during the special ceremony and find out what happened when a mistake was noticed in the stone’s inscription just days before the Royal visit.

A ’Behind the Scenes’ tour of the Museum’s collection store is also included.