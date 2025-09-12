European Heritage Open Days: talk on findings of archaeological excavation in Carrickfergus

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A presentation this weekend will outline the findings of archaeological excavations carried out in a townland to the north of Carrickfergus.

The event, taking place on September 13 at the Historic Environment Record of Northern Ireland (HERoNI) in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, is part of the programme for European Heritage Open Days (EHOD).

It will be followed by a tour of HERoNI and a document display.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/59ku3drr for further information.

An annual celebration of local architecture, history and culture, EHOD provides access to heritage buildings across Northern Ireland.

