Exciting line-up of cultural events for Roe Valley and Flowerfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
At Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart until February 24, visitors can explore the Hidden Creativity exhibition, showcasing the artistic talents of students from North West Regional College.
Live music enthusiasts will be treated to performances by The Breath, on February 24, and Réalta featuring Myles McCormack, on March 16.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Causeway Coasts and Glens Borough Council spokesperson praised The Breath, led by singer/flautist Ríoghnach Connolly and guitarist Stuart McCallum, as a “mesmerising blend of Irish folk influences with anthemic themes and powerful hooks.”
Belfast-based group, Réalta, promises “a foot-stomping night of superb music, capturing the timeless aspects of Irish tradition in its raw and beautiful form.”
Flowerfield Arts Centre will also host a diverse programme of creative workshops for adults and children from Crafty Kids with Christina to Weekend Wonders with Linda Mulholland and ‘Throwing for Teens’ with Fiona Shannon.
“We are also delighted to have another ‘Mums Meet and Make’ series between January and March. Specifically designed for new parents, this provides an opportunity to tap into creativity, relax, and practice mindfulness, fostering lasting friendships.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady is delighted to partner once again with Live Music Now for a series of light music and lunch concerts for local senior citizens, plus there will be live music by Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh and guest musicians (23 March), family fun with "Adventures on Old MacDonald's Farm" on 20 January and comedian Neil Delamere returns on 11 April.
February brings back the brilliant Steinbeck Festival, featuring exhibitions, talks, and a packed programme of activities, including an evening with local poets and storytellers. Mark Carruthers will feature in conversation with former BBC political journalist and author Stephen Walker, as part of a talk entitled ‘John Hume - The Persuader’.
“The Arts Services is also thrilled to partner with Cinemagic for two family films as part of their Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks Initiative at mid-term. Flowerfield will screen “Pete’s Dragon”, on February 10, and Roe Valley will screen “The Good Dinosaur” on February 17. Additionally, Flowerfield offers a fantastic three-day mid-term Art Club with Linda to keep young ones busy and creative during the break.”