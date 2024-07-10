Exciting new 'Red Sails at Sunset' events for adults added to Portstewart summer festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘Red Sails at Sunset’ is a series of events for over 18s only which has been included in the overall Red Sails Festival programme of events which run from Sunday, July 21 until Saturday, July 27.
The lineup features a variety of events tailored just for adults, including a stand-up comedy show and live music performances from talented local Jazz musicians.
The Red Sails at Sunset line-up includes Jazz music with the John Leighton Trio at Me and Mrs Jones Hotel on Wednesday, July 24 and a Play Your Cards Right event at Portstewart British Legion on Thursday, May 25.
Join the fun on Thursday, July 25, in Me & Mrs Jones Hotel for an Comedy Club evening filled with laughter as Teresa Livingstone, Sean McAleavey and Gary Pollock (of Kiwi's Comedy Club ) take to the stage creating the perfect opportunity for you to unwind and enjoy the festival.
The John Leighton Trio and the Comedy Club evening are both free of charge but are ticketed events which must be booked via EventBrite.
Of course, there’s also the usual massive programme of events for all the family – with dog shows, magic shows, street theatre, free music events, children’s disco and much more. The festival culminates in the ever-popular grand finale fireworks display from the Harbour Hill in Portstewart on Saturday, July 27, at 10.30pm. Full programme details at www.portstewartca.org