Face-to-face events return to local libraries’ services

Face to face events are back on again in local libraries including the ever popular Rhythm and Rhyme

All libraries also continue to offer book browsing and borrowing and access to the Internet, Wi-Fi and study facilities.

Safety measures are still in place and customers entering a library should be distance aware, wear a face covering if possible and use the hand sanitiser provided.

The mobile libraries are starting to return to normal service and timetables are published on the website. Along with online resources providing free access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and eNewspapers, the Book and Collect Service continues to operate in all libraries.