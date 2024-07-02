Whether you’re after high energy fun at a water park or a low-key trek on a woodland trail, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best family-friendly days out across Northern Ireland.
Many attractions operate on a booking-only basis, so be sure to check with each venue before you travel.
1. Armagh Planetarium
Armagh Planetarium is equipped with a state-of-the art digital projector system to take you on a journey around the solar system and the stars under the full dome. There's also an exhibition area with a host of immersive experiences, from touching a real meteorite to creating your own solar system. Interested in robotics? During summer 2024, the venue is running an exhibition of robots, cyborgs and androids.Photo: Brian Morrison
2. Colin Glen SkyTrek, Belfast
Suitable for ages 10 and up, this activity starts visitors on the low ropes course before progressing to heights of 50 feet. The centre also has a fan descender free-fall, a 90 metre zip line, the Black Bull Run (Ireland’s first Alpine coaster) and 30-foot multi-level climbing wall. Visit https://www.colinglen.org/ for further details.Photo: Colin Glen
3. Todds Leap Activity Centre, Ballygawley
If it's an action-packed day out you're after, this County Tyrone activity centre has it all: archery, blindfold driving, the climbing wall, a giant swing, off road driving, and paintballing. There's also the 150m long, four-person Tayto 'BigYella' slide; Granda Ben's Ethical Zoo Trail; ziplines, and air rifle shooting for the over 12s. Visit https://toddsleap.com/ for more details.Photo: Todds Leap Activity Centre
4. W5, Belfast
An award-winning science and discovery centre located at the Odyssey Complex, Belfast, W5 features over 250 interactive exhibits and experiences, exploring everything from nature and climate change to optical illusions, film and TV production and how the human body works. See more at https://w5online.co.uk/Photo: W5