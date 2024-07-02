1 . Armagh Planetarium

Armagh Planetarium is equipped with a state-of-the art digital projector system to take you on a journey around the solar system and the stars under the full dome. There's also an exhibition area with a host of immersive experiences, from touching a real meteorite to creating your own solar system. Interested in robotics? During summer 2024, the venue is running an exhibition of robots, cyborgs and androids.Photo: Brian Morrison