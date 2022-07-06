Family fun at Belfast’s CS Lewis Square

East Belfast gears up for Eastside July Weekender event

On Thursday July 7 get ready for Forever – The ABBA Tribute.

This tribute band is recognised as one of the best recreations of ABBA live in concert both internationally and throughout the UK. ABBA costumes and vintage style dress – up is encouraged!

Warming up the crowd will be DJ Chris Suitor with a disco set featuring hits from the 60s,70s and 80s. Tickets are pay what you can (ranging from Free to £15) with a percentage of proceeds donated to EastSide Partnership’s Scaffolding Project; a project which aims to alleviate the impact of poverty in east Belfast.

Fifes & Fusion, a unique collaboration between the Gertrude Star Flute Band, their Women’s Choir and some of Northern Ireland’s finest contemporary musicians, will take to the C.S. Lewis Square stage on Friday July 8. Following a sold out performance at The MAC earlier this year the band and choir will perform ‘at home’ in east Belfast alongside musicians Matt McGinn, Chip Bailey and Duke Special. Whether you’re familiar with marching bands or not, come and experience east Belfast’s abundance of unsung creative talent and leave completely uplifted. Tickets are pay what you can (ranging from free - £10) and all proceeds will be donated to Angel Wishes, the Gertrude Star Flute Band’s chosen charity.

Expect lots of family friendly activity at the EastSide Family Fun Day, Saturday July 9. There will be live music, outdoor performances, creative workshops, adventure & sports activities. This is a free event with no booking required.

Looking forward to the EastSide July Weekender Michele Byrans, Chief Executive EastSide Partnership, said: “EastSide July Weekender promises to be a great weekend of family fun, live music and entertainment for everyone in our east Belfast community. We are looking forward to hosting Forever - The ABBA Tribute, Fifes & Fusion and the Family Fun Day at C.S. Lewis Square. On behalf of EastSide Partnership, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Belfast City Council for their support for this weekend of events. Everybody is welcome to join us for some great events in a beautiful outdoor setting in the heart of east Belfast.”