Family fun day in Carrickfergus to raise funds for cancer charities
A Carrickfergus business will be raising funds for cancer charities with a family fun day this summer.
Carrick Competitions has organised the event at the Town Hall and Civic Centre from 12-4 on June 22.
It will feature bouncy castles, face painting, a football shootout, live entertainment and cartoon characters, while visitors can try to win prizes with the inflatable ball machine.
Carrick Competitions will be running a raffle on their website carrickcompetitions.co.uk closer to the event, with all proceeds also going to charity.
