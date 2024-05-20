Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Carrickfergus business will be raising funds for cancer charities with a family fun day this summer.

Carrick Competitions has organised the event at the Town Hall and Civic Centre from 12-4 on June 22.

It will feature bouncy castles, face painting, a football shootout, live entertainment and cartoon characters, while visitors can try to win prizes with the inflatable ball machine.

