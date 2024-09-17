Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Causeway Coast and Glens Council are hosting their annual Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 27.

So far, the fundraising campaign has raised over £15,000, thanks to the support of council staff, elected members, the community and volunteers from Council's Macmillan Move More project. This will help Macmillan Cancer Support help people living with cancer live life as fully as they can.