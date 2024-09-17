Fancy a cuppa? Causeway Coast and Glens to host annual Macmillan Coffee Morning
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Causeway Coast and Glens Council are hosting their annual Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 27.
The Coffee Morning will take place in Portballintrae Village Hall from 11am to 1pm.
So far, the fundraising campaign has raised over £15,000, thanks to the support of council staff, elected members, the community and volunteers from Council's Macmillan Move More project. This will help Macmillan Cancer Support help people living with cancer live life as fully as they can.
Anyone who cannot attend can donate via the JustGiving page