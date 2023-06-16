Father’s Day 2023 is being celebrated this weekend at WWT Castle Espie outside Comber as a bumper programme of summer activities gathers pace.

With signs of summer all around, there is a lot going on at the popular Co Down centre, from the reserve to the lakes and ponds to the woodland paths to fantastic events to keep everyone entertained.

This Sunday (June 18) Sunday 18, dads, step dads and foster dads can enjoy free admission to the centre when accompanied by a full paying child or adult – the perfect way to show wonderful dads just how special they are. Just quote ‘Dads go free’ at admissions, no need to book.

New life is in at WWT Castle Espie, around and above the lagoons, ponds and shore; bats, butterflies and dragonflies emerge; downy ducklings practise their newly-acquired swimming, dabbling or diving skills and otters enjoy sunlit bathes.

A young visitor enjoys WWT Castle Espie. Credit: WWT Castle Espie

Look out for species like swallows, dragonflies, orchids, sedge warble along with willow warblers, easily identifiable by their characteristic, cascading song.

Huge numbers of butterflies can be found in the summer months, with the opportunity to see red admirals, peacocks, holly blue and even silver-washed fritillary.

Drawn to Water: Quentin Blake at WWT continues throughout the summer. Collect and keep an illustrated guide full of Quentin Blake’s drawings and journey around the wonderful wetland world. Look out for a host of art and illustration activities aimed at all ages and abilities. Take part in crafty competitions with lots of Quentin Blake goodies up for grabs including the chance to win a one-off, special edition Quentin Blake print.

The Meet the Keeper talks run at 12.45pm every day in the collection area and provide the ideal opportunity for the public to hear from one of the WWT keepers who care for the collection of birds from around the world.

Ducklings practising their newly-acquired swimming skills. Credit: WWT Castle Espie

On the last Wednesday of every month at 10.30am, visitors can join WWT Castle Espie experts as they take a closer look at a variety of birds on our wetland reserve whilst they are at their most active. Pre booking is advised as spaces are limited.

If you are looking for time out to connect with nature and your inner-self, then why not iscover your own inner mermaid (or merman!) with Kiri Cottage Crafts in conjunction with Ards and North Down Borough Council on Sunday, July 2. Enjoy a fun and creative workshop, where you can take time-out to indulge your imagination, hear ancient Celtic stories of selkies and the Mahee Island mermaid, mermaid-themed crafts, stories, and a bit of craic!

With schools out for summer, members can enjoy a free kids milkshake and shortbread biscuit on June 28-30. T&Cs apply.

Paul Stewart, centre manager WWT Castle Espie said: “Come and join us for the beautiful summer season at Castle Espie. Every corner of the reserve is already bathed in a summer glow. Lots of wonderful wildlife and nature to see, and fun to be had with many events and activities for everyone to enjoy.