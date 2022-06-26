Festival celebrates whiskey heritage

Paul Kane Belfast Whiskey Week, Conor Owens Belfast Hidden Tours and Sarah Kennedy McConnell's Irish Whisky.

Featuring over 100+ events, the festival spans nine days in partnership with 14 venues city wide, delivering sessions with over 40 brands and distilleries.

Designed to cater for a wide range of festival goers, this year’s programme includes heritage walking tours, music, talks, food pairing sessions and even a speed dating event.

Developed by Belfast-based businessman Paul Kane, Belfast Whiskey Week is a community led initiative driven by a group of enthusiasts from Belfast Whiskey Club. It was created as a platform for Belfast to reclaim its Whiskey heritage, celebrate its distilling history as well as look forward to the exciting innovations and growth within the region.

This year’s Belfast Whiskey Festival events include a blindfolded sensory journey, speed dating, cooking with whiskey, heritage walking tours, a steam train journey with a whiskey tasting session, local distillery tours, food parings, a music programme, BBQ cooking with whiskey and a plethora of whiskey tastings. If you can’t make an event you can pick up a ‘Taste of the Festival’ pack that includes 30 different drams featured at the festival, some unique merchandise or a choice of one of 6 exclusive festival bottles.

Festival organiser Paul Kane said: “We are delighted to announce the fourth Belfast Whiskey Week, Ireland’s largest whiskey Festival. It is a must attend event for those with an interest and taste for all things whiskey. Belfast is quickly re-emerging as an important place for Irish Whiskey. Soon we will have two functioning distilleries, something the city hasn’t seen in over 70 years. The City is steeped in whiskey heritage and legacy spanning 300 years and it’s important to celebrate that.

“We hope to welcome thousands of attendees across the nine-day event and hope they enjoy the wide range of unique and different ways to engage with whiskey.”