Festive food and fun for all the family at the Carryduff Christmas Market

Local residents came out in force as over 2000 guests arrived in festive spirit to the Carryduff Christmas market.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, this year’s Carryduff Christmas Market was a fantastic evening with 35 local producers, artists and craftspeople taking part.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee said: "We were thrilled to kick off our Christmas festivities this year in Carryduff.

"We were so pleased to see that the cold weather didn’t hinder attendance and visitors arrived throughout the evening to enjoy the market and support the local entertainers.

"As always, the quality of producers and traders was second to none and the Carryduff community was as supportive as ever of local businesses at Christmas.

It was an evening filled with local talent as the sweet tones of the Millennium Integrated Primary School choir opened the market.

"They were followed by a performance from the Henderson School of Irish Dance, local singer songwriter Shannon Weatherup Music and finally Downshire Brass playing to close this year’s Carryduff Christmas Market with fanfare.”

1 . Festive fun at Carryduff Christmas market Councillor John Laverty with the Bradley family and Santa at the Carryduff Christmas Market Photo: LCCC

2 . Festive fun at Carryduff Christmas market Councillor John Laverty BEM with teacher Amy Murphy and school children, Emily Marner and Shyla Shahi at the Carryduff Christmas Market Photo: LCCC

3 . Festive fun at Carryduff Christmas market William, Claire, Sienna and Luca Mitchell at the Carryduff Christmas Market Photo: LCCC

4 . Festive fun at Carryduff Christmas market Luisne Conway with grandparents, Michael and Ena Conway Photo: LCCC