Find out your St Patrick's Day personality and plan your ideal celebration right here in Northern Ireland

3 . The Family Fun Seeker

For you, it's all about creating lasting memories with your family. Whether it's watching the kids tear around the SPAR Craic 10k, their faces painted and tacky with candy floss, or a relaxing afternoon of craft and play at a local event, St. Patrick's Day is a day for family moments. If it ends with tired but happy children and a cup of well-deserved tea for you, then it's a success. To find out more about the SPAR Craic 10K, go to aisling-events.com/events/spar-craic-10k-2025 Photo: Aisling Events website