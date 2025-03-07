Find out your St Patrick's Day personality and plan your ideal celebration right here in Northern Ireland

By Ruby Maguire
Published 7th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
St. Patrick's Day isn’t a calendar date, it’s a vibe. Irish or not, it’s quite possible you have found yourself strewn in green, swigging Guinness and singing along loudly to Thin Lizzy on March 17 at least once in your life

Between the pomp of parades and parties in the pubs it’s not hard to see why St Patrick’s Day celebrations around the world attract such crowds each year.

But what does your perfect St Patrick’s Day look like? Is it quiet pints with good friends or being first on the floor at a céilí? Are you deep in debate about Ireland's ancient past or tapping your foot as you soak up the music, Guinness in hand?

Whatever your preference, there is no wrong way to celebrate the day.

Work through the list below to find out what St Patrick’s Day personality fits you and some ideas on where you might like to celebrate this year.

When you’ve had a look perhaps you might feel you're a combination of a few!

1. The Parade Enthusiast

Face painted? Check. Green wig? You bet. Enough excitement to out-cheer a marching band? Always. You live for the parade's energy - the music, the colours, and the excitement of being part of something big. Belfast's St. Patrick's Day parade is the highlight of your day, and if there is a child on somebody's shoulders waving a giant flag, chances are, it's yours. To find out more about this year’s parade, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks Photo: Visit Belfast

2. The Traditionalist

For you, St. Patrick's Day is heritage and history rather than a loud celebration. You can probably be found walking the sacred grounds of Down Cathedral and paying quiet homage at St. Patrick's grave. If someone else starts a conversation, you're ready with fascinating stories of St. Patrick, because, really, most people don't know the full story. To find out more, go to www.downcathedral.org Photo: Down Cathedral website

3. The Family Fun Seeker

For you, it's all about creating lasting memories with your family. Whether it's watching the kids tear around the SPAR Craic 10k, their faces painted and tacky with candy floss, or a relaxing afternoon of craft and play at a local event, St. Patrick's Day is a day for family moments. If it ends with tired but happy children and a cup of well-deserved tea for you, then it's a success. To find out more about the SPAR Craic 10K, go to aisling-events.com/events/spar-craic-10k-2025 Photo: Aisling Events website

4. The Music Connoisseur

You don't just celebrate St. Patrick's Day - you provide its soundtrack. Traditional reels, contemporary Irish folk, a hint of Thin Lizzy - everything is within the magic. You'll be at Belfast TradFest, toe-tapping, head-nodding, or leading an impromptu singalong when the mood takes you. And if the session is on? You're in for the long haul until the very last note fades. To find out more, go to www.belfasttraditionalmusic.com/st-patricks-music-festival Photo: Visit Belfast

