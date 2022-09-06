Five things to do in Causeway Coast and Glens this week

1. AWARE Sea Splash at Benone

Join AWARE on Sunday (September 11) to make a splash and mark World Suicide Prevention Day!

Brave the icy cold water at Benone Strand to raise vital funds and awareness for mental health in Northern Ireland. Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer...or more of a toe dipper, take on the challenge and help AWARE continue providing support to those living with depression, anxiety and bipolar.

Registration opens at 9 am. Sea dip to commence at approximately 9:30am. Registration Fee: £10

2. NI International Air Show

Following a three year absence, The NI International Air Show takes flight once again, returning to its coastal home on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September with a headline performance by the world-famous Red Arrows.

The event has relocated to a new 3-mile site, extending from Ballyreagh Golf Course to the North West 200 Paddocks area, a midpoint between Portrush and Portstewart, offering panoramic views of the famous Causeway Coast and better viewing points for the action in the sky! The Air Show begins at 11am and concludes at 6pm on both days, with the air display element scheduled for approximately 1pm – 5pm, subject to weather conditions.

Full details here

3. Creative writing classes in Limavady

Are you looking for something new to do this month? Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady is giving you the chance to develop your creative writing skills in a new course led by acclaimed writer Anne McMaster.

The Habit of Writing starts on September 8 from 7pm – 9pm for a four-week term, offering a warmly supportive environment packed with literary information, writing tips and inspiring exercises to help writers strengthen their writing practice.

Creative sprints (short writing periods during each session) will allow writers to develop rough drafts in response to creative prompts, while tutor and group feedback will provide guidance for each writer as they build their writing confidence. All writing genres and writers of varying experience welcome. The course costs £40 full price, or £36 concession.

Book now by calling 028 7776 0650 or visit website https://roevalleyarts.com/workshops-rv

4. Cathal McNaughton at Flowerfield

Cathal McNaughton is a multi-award-winning photojournalist currently based in the Glens of Antrim.

Previously Cathal was chief photographer for Reuters in India and has travelled extensively in Asia covering news stories of international significance. Cathal’s photography has won him major accolades including POYI, UK Press Photographer of the Year, Royal Photographer of the Year and Environmental Photographer of the Year.

After winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his coverage of the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh, Cathal relocated back to Ireland. He is currently the subject of a documentary and is writing his memoir.

This Saturday he will launch an exhibition of his work at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart with a free talk at 11am before the offoiial launch from 1pm. Free but booking essential.

5. NI Volleyball Beach Tour Grand Finals

The NI Volleyball Beach Tour Grand Finals event will take place on Saturday (September 10).