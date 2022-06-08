Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast and Glens this weekend

1. Craft on the Coast

Get along to Portrush Town Hall this Saturday (June 11) for Craft on the Coast.

This event will be a gathering of makers showcasing their crafts in aid of Portrush Lifeboat.

The event will run from 10am - 1pm.

2. Platinum Jubilee Family Fun Day

There will be a Platinum Jubilee Family Fun Day at Ballymoney’s Independent Orange Hall on Edward Street this Saturday (June 11) from 2-10pm.

The event will feature children’s crafts, slideshow games, inflatables, floral art demonstration, cupcake decorating, ice cream and hot food, live music and marching bands.

From 7-10pm, the Bloomin’ Heather Ceilidh Band will entertain. All food and activities are free of charge.

3. The Ugly Shoes Walk

The charity SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Support) will hold a fundraising Ugly Shoes Walk this Sunday (June 12).

Anyone interested should meet on the footpath opposite the New York Hotel in Portstewart and walk to the West Strand, Portrush in memory of the babies lost to stillbirth and neonatal death.

Participants will end the walk with an act of remembrance.

Anyone taking part is invited to bring a picnic. Find out more by checking out SANDS Facebook page.

4. Ballymoney book signing

“The Last Harp of Dunluce” is a love story set on the peaceful north Antrim coast at a time when life was anything but peaceful.

Author Ballymoney man David Dunlop paints a picture of the beautiful landscape, but at the same time, is not afraid to tell of the terrible conflict of the 1641 Rising and its effects on the people of the area.

The Battle of the Laney on Black Friday, February 11, 1642, the destruction of parts of the town including the old church opposite the present St Patrick’s and the burning of the village of Enagh Cross near Bendooragh all feature in the tale.

David will be present in ‘Old and New at No 5’ on Castle Street on Saturday (June 11) at 11am and in Blythswood at 1pm to sign copies and answer questions.

A portion of the proceeds of the sale of the novel will go to these local Ballymoney charities.

5. Community Choir at Cushendun

This Sunday (June 12) at 2pm, The Old Church Centre, Cushendun, are delighted to host the Antrim Community Choir.

They will be presenting a free concert for the public inspired by songs they have gathered during their project “Under the Radar”.

Come along to enjoy the singing and stay around to see their exhibition after the event between 3-4pm.

1. The choir will perform in Cushendun this weekend Photo Sales

4. Author David Dunlop with local historian, Robert Corbett Photo Sales