Five Things to do in Causeway Coast and Glens this weekend

1. Armoy Road Races

With the course complete and the final preparations taking place this week, the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club is all set for a good weekend of road racing and the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends 2022.

With practice and qualifying racing followed by two races on Friday (July 29) and then a 13-race programme on Saturday (July 30), the Club is looking forward to a great event.

This year, Bike Week has been running from Sunday, July 24 until Saturday, July 30 with the races taking place on Friday and Saturday culminating in the Bayview Hotel ‘Race of Legends’.

For more information on Armoy Road Races, visit www.armoyroadraces.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.

2. Race Day Big Breakfast

Heading to the Armoy Road Races? Then why not refuel with a Race Day Big Breakfast at Lavin Orange Hall.

The Hall is situated on the Drones Road, Armoy line, and will host a Big Breakfast on Saturday (July 30) serving from 7am. All welcome.

3. Art Exhibition

Two stunning new exhibitions by members of Limavady Art Group and local artist Jim Holmes are now open at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

Limavady Art Group meet weekly to create and learn together over a cup of tea, working together to develop their skills in their shared pursuit of creating outstanding artworks in varied mediums, scales, and themes.

The group continued to produce pieces throughout the pandemic, and this exhibition reflects their stoicism and dedication to creating great art and nurturing the community they have created with each other.

Jim Holmes’ beautiful exhibition, ‘As I see it’, is inspired by a group of Australian impressionist artists.

For more information, please visit www.roevalleyarts.com

4. Red Sails Festival

The Red Sails Festival drops anchor in Portstewart this week with a packed programme of events, music, talks and much more in store.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan will broadcast his show from the Festival on Friday and the popular Festival culminates with a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday at 10.30pm with the iconic building of Dominican College providing the backdrop.

Full details of this massive festival can be found on the Red Sails Facebook page

5. Supercars come to Portstewart

There’s a huge weekend event being organised for the Causeway and Downpatrick areas this weekend called ‘Supercar Sunday’ weekend – taking place in Portstewart on Saturday, July 30 and in Bishopscourt Racing Circuit, Downpatrick on Sunday, July 31.

The event will see hundreds of supercars parked up on display, raising funds for two well-loved charities: Air Ambulance NI and the Eoin Henry Foundation.

The Portstewart date coincides with the Red Sails Festival. On Saturday the cars will assemble in the NW200 Pits area on display for the public from 10am until 1pm. Prices for this are £10 per adult, children under 12’s are £5 and under 5’s are free.

On Sunday the cars will be on display in Downpatrick from 10am to 4pm and, as well as seeing the cars, members of the public can book a passenger lap in one of the super cars. Entrance is £20 for adults, £10 for children and passenger laps are £100. Tickets for all of the events are encouraged prior to the weekend and can be bought online at www.nisupercarsunday.com

